Nebraska Baseball Pitching Shuts Down Penn State 5-2

A night after showing its offensive might, the Nebraska baseball team did an about face and put its pitching on display. Another night of the Haymarket flags laying almost limp usually means a good thing for the offense, but Jace Kaminska had other thoughts on his mind.

For the 3rd straight game, Nebraska got on the board first. In the second inning, Penn State had its 5th error on the weekend, allowing DH Josh Caron to reach base. Catcher Ben Columbus bunted him over to second, and right fielder Cole Evans singled up the middle to bring Caron in. Another error allowed Evans to take second base himself, where Dylan Carey knocked him in to give Nebraska a 2-0 lead after 2 innings.

Gabe Swansen led off the 4th with a single, then Caron was hit by a pitch. Columbus again laid down a perfect sac bunt to move the runners over, and Cole Evans hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Swansen. All the while, Kaminska just kept cruising along. 3-0 Big Red.

Along came the 6th. Josh Caron led off with a double, and stop me when you’ve heard this before, Ben Columbus laid down a perfect sac bunt. Cole Evans singled through the left side of the infield to bring Caron in. Dylan Carey then grounded out, but Evans reached third base on the play.

Efry Cervantes then hit what should have been an RBI double to the center field wall. However, when rounding first, Cervantes dropped to the ground. He was able to crawl back to first, but was unable to stand on his right leg and was carried off the field. Nebraska would go up 5-0 on the play.

Penn State would finally get to Kaminska in the 7th, with 2 solo home runs. Shay Schanaman replaced him in the 8th and threw 2 shutout innings, allowing no hits, striking out 3, while giving up 1 walk. Kaminska would notch his team leading 7th win. He tied season highs with 7 innings pitched and 7 strikeouts, while allowing no walks. He ended up giving up 2 runs on 4 hits.

The Huskers go for the sweep of Penn State on Sunday at Haymarket Park, with first pitch at 11 am. This game can be seen on ESPN2 or heard on Husker radio. It will be Senior Day, and the Huskers will say goodbye to 10 seniors, and more than likely 2 juniors in Max Anderson and Brice Matthews, both expected to be high draft picks.