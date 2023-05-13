 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball vs Penn State Saturday Night Game Thread

A Saturday night game?!?! Thats right!

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Penn State Nittany Lions (24-20) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (27-20-1)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Saturday, May 13th @ 6:05 pm

Head Coaches: Rob Cooper (10th season, 480-495) and Will Bolt (4th season, 91-72-1)

TV/Stream: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. RHP Jace Kaminska (5-3, 4.34 ERA)

Series: 1-0 Nebraska

Check out the Corn Nation preview of the Penn State series HERE!

Join us for a CORN NATION TAILGATE before the game, and meet some of the staff!

