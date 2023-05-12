Nebraska Baseball Penn State Friday Night Game Thread!

Penn State Nittany Lions (24-19) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (26-20-1)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Friday, May 12th @ 6:02 pm

Head Coaches: Rob Cooper (10th season, 480-494) and Will Bolt (4th season, 90-72-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. LHP Emmett Olson (5-3, 4.34 ERA)

Check out the Corn Nation preview of the Penn State series HERE!

Join us for a CORN NATION TAILGATE on Saturday before the game, and meet some of the staff!