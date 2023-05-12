Five Heart Podcast 327: What’s Up With Nebraska Fans?

Ryan Tweedy talks about the making of his Husker fan film - “Through These Gates”, which was released in 2013.

If you’re not familiar with the movie, here’s what IMDB says about it:

This film follow the director on his journey back home to Lincoln, Nebraska and all over the country to find out what it means to be a Cornhusker by comparing the culture of the community to that of the hometown football team.

So Tweedy and Jon discuss Husker fans - what’s wonderful about Nebraska fans, and what is problematic.

Tweedy talks about different interviews he did with and how he made up the film as he was going. Most of the interviews came about by accident - running into a person who knew another person. How he called Barry Switzer while Switzer was ordering Chik-Fil-A, for example, or a happenstance discussion with the president of Northwestern after a NU vs NU game in Lincoln.

