Friday Flakes: The Back-Up Quarterback Situation is a Concern

If you were not already aware, Casey Thompson entered the transfer portal and on Wednesday he committed to FAU. He’s hooking back up with Tom Herman. I don’t blame Casey one bit and I’m sure the Nebraska coaching staff did everything they could to try and keep Casey Thompson.

Going forward it looks like Jeff Sims, the transfer from Georgia Tech, is going to be the starter at quarterback moving forward.

In a perfect world Jeff Sims stays healthy all all. However, we know that injuries happen and in fact Jeff Sims missed several games last season at Georgia Tech with injuries. So there is a track record.

If Casey Thompson would have stayed it would almost have been an embarrassment of riches to be able to go to him in the situation that Jeff Sims goes down.

Instead, unless something dramatic happens it looks like the two options are Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy.

The Haarberg situation could end up being one of the best stories in the past decade for Nebraska football. He could go from the stituation where his offensive coordinator in Mark Whipple essentially told the media that Haarberg isn’t a division one quarterback.

Now he’s in the situation that there is a coaching staff that believes in him. Sometimes a little belief is all you need. Just ask Ted Lasso.

Chubba Purdy at times was almost like Jekyll and Hyde. At times he looked like he had command of the offense and at others he looked lost.

It’s a great opportunity for possibly both of these kids to step up. However, until we see that happens it’s going to be a concern.

Maybe Logan Smothers comes back. Maybe he is the key to everything.

Maybe he leads Nebraska to the Super Bowl. Well that’s unrealistic. We can settle instead of a National Championship.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

The 3-2-1: Will Nebraska add more from the transfer portal? - On3

Will Nebraska look to add any more players from the transfer portal this cycle?

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Safety Malik Esquerra talks about new offer from Nebraska

Nebraska has entered the picture for safety Malik Esquerra from Killeen (Texas) Shoemaker. The Huskers came by his school to see him in February. Last week, the Nebraska staff extended and offer Esquerra is now looking at a very full month of June trying to find a date to take a visit to Lincoln.

Notebook: Nebraska HC Matt Rhule addresses several topics - On3

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule spoke on Wednesday to a packed crowd of about 750 people at the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce luncheon event.

Following the event at the Embassy Suites hotel in downtown Lincoln, Rhule addressed several topics. Here’s a rundown of what Rhule covered.

