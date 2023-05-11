Thursday Flakes: Carne Asada, Air Taxis and History Buffs

Mexico really only has two season. Dry season and wet season. This time of year is the hottest time of the year in Guadalajara because we’re nearing the end of dry season. Temperatures can get up to 95 degrees Fahrenheit (35 degree Celsius) during the daytime. This means I am blasting my fan in the room during the day but I can still open my window when the weather cools down at night and the soft breeze is blowing into my face like it is now as I am typing this paragraph.

This time of the year is still tolerable for me despite the higher temperatures. June is the start of rainy season here when the temperature cool a bit during the daytime because of the afternoon rain but it only lasts until the end of September when the nighttime temperatures start to drop again. One thing I love about Guadalajara is the really long dry season from November to May with cooler temperatures.

What is your ideal temperature for being outside? What is your favorite bar you have ever visited? Would you ride in an air-taxi? Have you used the barbecue grill yet this year? Tell me an interesting historical fact that isn’t well known by everyone.

Fell free to answer none, one or all of the questions in the comments section below.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Join Us For a Corn Nation Baseball Tailgate | Baseball | Corn Nation

Come meet some of your favorite podcasters and writers from Corn Nation before Saturday’s baseball game between our beloved Huskers and Penn State. The tailgate will take place on May 13th at 4 pm until the game starts at 6 pm.

Predicting the 2023 Big Ten Football TV Schedule | Football | Corn Nation

In the coming days or weeks, the Big Ten should start announcing some kickoff times and television broadcasts for the upcoming 2023 football season. This season will be the Big Ten’s first without ABC or ESPN, as those rights are now being split by CBS, Fox and NBC.

Padding the Stats: Did In-State Schools Miss on Nebraska’s Recent Run of High-Major Talent? | Basketball | Hail Varsity

As someone who has been covering both high school and college basketball for about a decade now and saw each of the players mentioned come up through the ranks, I don’t think calling all of those guys recruiting misses is fair. Each of the paths they ended up taking brought them to this point, and I’m not sure any of them would have become they players they are now had they gone to Nebraska out of high school.

Nebraska’s 2023 Post-Spring Football Position Reset: Linebackers | Football | Hail Varsity

New linebacker coach Rob Dvoracek oversees the room and directed them with deliberate contact in the spring. They went back to the basics of hunting the ball and flocking to the ball carrier in practices to install cornerstones of White’s defense. Filling those positions and growing into those spots are faces new and old.

Matt Rhule Energizes Crowd With ‘Mission’ For Nebraska Football | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“I truly, truly believe the University of Nebraska deserves to have a program, a house that’s built on rock,” Rhule said during his 30-minute chat at Lincoln Chamber of Commerce’s “Face the Chamber” event. “You come in, you see some other schools — they’re very popular right now — make sweeping changes and do all these quick fixes, and it’s built on sand. “People come up to me and say, ‘I really hope we’re good this year,’ and in my mind I’m like, ‘I really hope we’re good every year.’”

Nebraska Walk-Ons Boerkircher and Bullock Earn Scholarships | Football | Omaha World-Herald

“Boerkircher’s played here and he’s a starting-caliber tight end,” Rhule said of the Aurora graduate. “Bullock, he’ll have a chance to play in the NFL if things go right for him.”

Why a Nebraska Softball Season Destined for NCAA Regionals Now Hinges on Big Ten Tourney | Softball | Lincoln Journal Star

Since joining the Big Ten, Nebraska has made a regional as an at-large team four times. Those teams won an average of 39.75 games. In 2015 and 2016, 35 wins were enough. NU sits at 33 ahead of the Big Ten Tournament. In 2018 and 2019, the Huskers failed to qualify after winning 31 games. They didn’t make it in 2012 with 33 wins. “If we want a chance in the NCAA Tournament, we gotta play well,” coach Rhonda Revelle said Sunday. “We gotta advance in the (Big Ten) tournament. I don’t know how far.”

Huskers Set For Big Ten Tournament | Softball | Huskers.com

The Nebraska softball team (33-19, 13-10 Big Ten) is set to travel to Champaign, Ill., for the Big Ten Tournament this week, May 10-13. The Huskers go in as a No. 4 seed, receiving a bye for the first round of the tournament. NU will take on #12 seed Illinois on Thursday, May 11, at 7 p.m. (CT).

Five Huskers Honored By Big Ten | Softball | Huskers.com

Freshman Katelyn Caneda led five Huskers who were honored on Wednesday. Caneda (second base) earned First Team All-Big Ten, All-Defensive and All-Freshman honors, the only player in the conference to receive a spot on all three teams.

Huskers End Season Strong At Regional | Women’s Golf | Huskers.com

Nebraska closed the 2022-23 season with its best NCAA Regional total in school history, capping the three-round tournament at 893 (+29) to take ninth place in a 12-team field in Raleigh, North Carolina on Wednesday.

Huskers Compete at B1G Championships This Weekend | Track & Field | Huskers.com

The Nebraska track and field team will compete at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships this weekend in Bloomington, Ind. Competition at Haugh Track and Field Complex gets underway at 11 a.m. (CT) on Friday, 10:30 a.m. (CT) on Saturday and 10 am. (CT) on Sunday.

Travel

Passengers Apparently Vote To Kick Woman Off Flight | Travel | Travel Pulse

An incident between two passengers, both female, escalated on the flight. One woman was removed by authorities; the second woman was removed after an apparent hand vote among passengers, with one gentleman leaving the way and saying, “If you want her removed from the flight, raise your hand!”

Is the US Ready for Air Taxis? | Travel | Travel Pulse

The FAA has already released a set of blueprints or schematics on how it would navigate the airspace increase. Some companies who have an air taxi in development said they would like to deliver it by 2025. Clearly, the FAA is preparing for such an eventuality.

25 European Destinations for World War History Buffs | Travel | Travel Pulse

There’s no question that the opportunity to learn more about the two World Wars and how they were fought and ultimately won is a major draw of visitors to Europe and the following 25 are all places where you will learn about a particular aspect of one of the wars and come away more informed—and probably a bit moved, too.

50 Best Bars in North America | Travel | Lonely Planet

The first place awardee is Double Chicken Please on the Lower East Side in Manhattan. The winner, which began as a pop-up in 2017 and moved to a permanent space in 2020, made an impressive leap from No. 17 on last year’s list to the top spot

12 Essential Sites to Learn About Asian American History | Travel | Lonely Planet

Asian and Pacific Islander people have played a profoundly significant role in shaping American history, contributing to the rich heritage of the United States in countless ways.

The Best Foodie Vacations Around the World | Travel | Lonely Planet

Here are 10 of the destinations and dishes, selected from our book Ultimate Eatlist, that we think are worthy of planning a trip around.

Asada: The True Essence of Mexican Barbecue | Travel | BBC

Carne asada, as many people know it, is grilled marinated steak, often eaten in a taco or burrito. But in Mexico and Los Angeles, carne asada is also a social event. The asada is in essence a barbecue, where a smoking grill serves as the focal point for anywhere from six to 60 people gathered on a warm night in a back garden or at the local park. The meal includes sizzling marinated meats, seafood, rice, beans, salsas and ice-cold beer cocktails.

The World’s Oldest Hamburger | Travel | BBC

The Chinese pork-and-flatbread sandwich known as roujiamo has been called “the world’s oldest hamburger”. Like much in China, its precise origins are shrouded in the mists of time.

The Transformation of a Creative Capital | Travel | BBC

For centuries, Battambang, Cambodia, was renowned for the arts – until its artists were targeted by the Khmer Rouge. Now, its troubled history is informing its creative spirit.

Last But Not Least

Another question to get the conversation flowing