Join us for a Corn Nation Baseball Tailgate!!

Come meet some of your favorite podcasters and writers from Corn Nation before Saturday’s baseball game between our beloved Huskers and Penn State. The tailgate will take place on May 13th at 4 pm until the game starts at 6 pm.

Jon Johnston and Todd Wolverton from “Jon and Todd’s Monday Night Therapy”, and baseball writer Aaron Rastovski will be in attendance, among others.

You will find us in the Haymarket Park parking lot hopefully along the west side of the softball field lot. Look for the Cobby flag we will be flying!

Join us for a limited number of hot dogs, chips, various drinks, and lots of talk about Husker sports, before going to cheer on our boys to victory!

We look forward to seeing you there!