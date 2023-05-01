Monday Flakes: Husker NFL Undrafted Free Agent Signing Update & Baseball Series Win vs Minnesota

If you are a fan of an NFL team, this past weekend was full of shiny new toys and endless possibilities.

Draft weekend always brings out the offseason optimist in already-optimistic football fans.

How do you feel about your favorite NFL team?

How do you feel about the Huskers?

We know that Ochaun Mathis and Trey Palmer were drafted this weekend, but other Huskers are getting a chance to see their NFL dream come to fruition. Which ones? (see below)

Garrett Nelson signs UDFA deal with Miami Dolphins

Garrett Nelson will begin his NFL journey down in South Beach. Nelson has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Nebraska Football: Travis Vokolek, former Huskers TE, reportedly signing with Baltimore Ravens as UFDA

Former Huskers TE Travis Vokolek is reportedly signing as an undrafted free agent with the Baltimore Ravens.

Long snappers are people too!

Thank you God! Blessed to say I will be headed to rookie mini camp with the Houston Texans. @rsrsports pic.twitter.com/5C2yOY2mhb — Brady Weas (@brady_weas) April 30, 2023

Former Huskers Adrian Martinez and Kade Warner also got free agent deals.

Plus, Husker wrestlers had a big weekend. Check out Dylan's story about the U20 US open championship

Corn Flakes

Husker baseball won the series against Minnesota despite a rocky start...Recap

Husker Track & Field Takes Three Titles on Saturday at Drake Relays - University of Nebraska

Cory Berg, Nick Bryant, Omar Rodgers and Niko Schultz raced to the 4x400m relay title in 3:09.28.

Husker Volleyball Sweeps Shockers in Central City - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska volleyball team earned a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 sweep over Wichita State in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,096 at the Bison Activity Dome on Saturday.

The softball team was swept by [nationally ranked] Northwestern...

Huskers Drop Final Game to No. 22 Northwestern - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (32-17, 12-8 Big Ten) smashed a season-high five home runs, but it was not enough as No. 22 Northwestern (33-10, 18-2 Big Ten) scored

Nebraska Football hosted a surprise quarterback transfer prospect last week

The Nebraska football team hosted a transfer quarterback from Wyoming who just happens to hail from the Huskers own backyard.

Sports!

How top college football recruits do in the NFL draft

29% of the five-star recruits drafted between 2015-2022 were first-round picks.

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne has entered the transfer portal

Spartans Illustrated confirms Michigan State 2022 starting quarterback Payton Thorne has entered the transfer portal.

NBA playoffs: Stephen Curry leads Warriors to Western Conference semifinals with historic performance in win over Kings

The Kings had no answer for Curry’s 50-point performance, a Game 7 record.

The Cowboys drafted Deuce Vaughn...whose father happened to be in the room as one of the college scouts for America’s team.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

For 40 years, he blamed himself for a girl’s murder...South Korea, 1980 - Los Angeles Times

https://www.latimes.com/world-nation/story/2023-04-24/south-korea-former-soldier-believed-accomplice-murder?src=longreads

Why Indonesia has a giant church in the shape of a chicken - Big Think

A giant, chicken-shaped church known as Gereja Ayam sits on a hill in a forest on the Indonesian island of Java. Why?

Iceberg lovers go wild over viral photos of the 'dickie berg' off Newfoundland's coast | CBC News

A man from Dildo, N.L. has captured the attention of already-enthralled iceberg lovers after photographing an oddly-shaped hunk off the coast of Newfoundland.

NASA is keeping Voyager 2 going until at least 2026 by tapping into backup power : NPR

Engineers have bought the spacecraft's interstellar mission more time by using backup power from a safety mechanism. It means NASA no longer has to shut down one of its five scientific instruments.

German court: naked landlord doesn’t justify lower rent | AP News

A German court says a landlord sunbathing naked in the courtyard of his building isn’t a reason for his tenants to reduce their rental payments. The Frankfurt state court rejected the company’s reasoning, finding that “the usability of the rented property was not impaired by the plaintiff sunning himself naked in the courtyard.” It said that it couldn’t see an “inadmissible, deliberately improper effect on the property.”

Father of hundreds gets sperm donation ban from Dutch court | Reuters

A Dutch court on Friday ordered a man who judges said had fathered between 500 and 600 children around the world to stop donating sperm.

English pub owner says ghost of dead drinker is haunting his business: Incidents have ‘spooked people out’ | Fox News

A pub owner in the UK says that his business is haunted, and believes it is a ghost named Dave, who died in the apartment above the pub. Incidents involving glasses of beer have reportedly happened.

The Weekly Dump

Field of fresh cow pats welcomes first dung beetles to be rewilded in France | Rewilding | The Guardian

Sixty of the keystone species released near Bordeaux to feast on waste from wild cattle and help restore a vital habitat on the Atlantic coast