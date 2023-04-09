 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball at Michigan Rubber Match Game Thread

What better way to spend your Easter than cheering on the Huskers to while your significant other makes lunch?

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (17-10-1) at Michigan Wolverines (17-13)

Location: Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Date/Time: Sunday, April 9th @ 11am CT

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 81-62-1) & Tracy Smith (1st season, 822-625-1)

TV/Stream: BTN+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (1-1, 2.87 ERA) vs. LHP Jacob Denner (0-4, 4.81 ERA)

Series: Tied 1-1

Check out the Corn Nation preview of the Michigan Wolverines series!

