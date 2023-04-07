 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball at Michigan Friday Afternoon Game Thread

Come chat and cheer on the BIg Red as they take on the new look Wolverines.

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9-1) at Michigan Wolverines (16-12)

Location: Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Date/Time: Friday, April 7th @ 3pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 80-61-1) & Tracy Smith (1st season, 821-624-1)

TV/Stream: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (5-1, 3.37 ERA) vs. LHP Connor O’Halloran (5-1, 2.09 ERA)

Check out the Corn Nation preview of the Michigan Wolverines series!

