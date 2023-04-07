Nebraska Baseball at Michigan Friday Afternoon Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-9-1) at Michigan Wolverines (16-12)
Location: Ray Fisher Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
Date/Time: Friday, April 7th @ 3pm
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 80-61-1) & Tracy Smith (1st season, 821-624-1)
TV/Stream: BTN
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (5-1, 3.37 ERA) vs. LHP Connor O’Halloran (5-1, 2.09 ERA)
Catch us on Big Ten Network at 3 PM CT today. pic.twitter.com/HNxqBNsZQF— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 7, 2023
