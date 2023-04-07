Five Heart Podcast 322: Matt Rhule, Confidence, And Bryce Benhart in the NFL - Nebraska Football Spring Practice

The first part of this show is Jon talking about cybersecurity because he’s spent most of this week trying to clean up and recover a hacked system. Greg asks, “Why do people hack into [systems]” and I give a fairly detailed explanation of why this happens, along with some examples where bad guys have stolen identities, compromised people, and stolen money.

When you get past that, we start talking about the most important thing Matt Rhule has said yet this spring, which is:

Matt Rhule on #Huskers offensive tackle Bryce Benhart, who has reshaped his body for the 2023 season:



“I think Bryce is an NFL player, there’s no doubt to me about that. With what we’re doing and the way we’re playing, I think it’s going to turn Bryce loose." — Steve Marik (@Steve_Marik) April 6, 2023

Bryce Benhart as a NFL tackle? I would love to see that.

Matt Rhule confirms Arik Gilbert will need a waiver to play in 2023 after transferring twice. Rhule is optimistic he’ll get it. But if he doesn’t, they’ll help prepare him for the NFL. #Huskers — Zack Carpenter (@Zack_Carp) April 6, 2023

There’s some banter about the national championship basketball games, and then our surprise guest shows up about 40 minutes into the show.

Ryan Tweedy joins us and will continue to join us as he can, so he’ll be a new addition to the Five Heart Podcast. We will be moving the show to start at 9:00 pm central as Tweedy lives on the West Coast.