Friday Flakes: Matt Rhule Says Nebraska’s Offensive Line is “as Talented One as I’ve Ever Been Around”

That’s right folks. Donovan Raiola has fixed the offensive line.

Time to go dominate the Big Ten West in 2023.

Not. So. Fast.

According to Matt Rhule, this Nebraska offensive line is “as talented one as I’ve ever been around.”

Sounds pretty preposterous right? Well as my Torts professor said in Law School, start reading and then keep reading.

So here is the whole quote.

“That offensive line as talented one as I’ve ever been around in college football, in terms of as a head coach, but are they going to believe it? Are they going to put it together?” he said. ”The narrative is ‘the o-line’s terrible’, ‘the o-line’s terrible’. They hear that a lot, so I think all those guys on the offensive line just have to play with great confidence.”

So they aren’t a finished product. He says they have a lot of talent but they need to start playing with confidence.

Hopefully we see that in the fall.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

Minor leaguer rips Fernando Tatis Jr. as 'cheater' after Padres star's HR

Fernando Tatis Jr. said he expects to face plenty of vitriol from opposing players and fans in 2023 because of his positive test last year for a performance-enhancing substance. The San Diego Padres' star got an early taste on Wednesday night.

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he'll retire after contract ends

Tyreek Hill says he's planning to retire at the end of his current contract with the Miami Dolphins, then it's on to something else.

"I'm going for 10 [seasons], man," Hill, who will be 31 years old when his contract runs out after the 2025 season, told Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday. "I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

Will Zalatoris, Kevin Na withdraw on first day of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Will Zalatoris, who finished solo second in his Masters debut in 2021, and Kevin Na both withdrew from the Masters on Thursday.

Zalatoris pulled out before the start of Thursday's round with an undisclosed injury. Na completed the first nine holes of play at 4-over 40 before withdrawing because of an illness, Augusta National Golf Club announced.

Alabama freshman Jaden Bradley enters transfer portal

Former five-star guard Jaden Bradley plans to leave Alabama after his freshman season, entering his name into the transfer portal earlier this week.

Masters 2023: Tracking Tiger Woods’ 2-over opening round at Augusta National

Tiger Woods is back on the course this week at the Masters.

The 47-year-old returned to golf this week for the first time in more than a month for the first major championship of the year. Woods last played at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he barely made the cut in what was his first competitive tournament in about seven months.

NBA denies Mavericks protest of loss to Warriors, calls owner Mark Cuban's complaint 'inaccurate'

The NBA has denied a protest by the Dallas Mavericks of their March 22 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

In denying the protest on Thursday, the league acknowledged that officials "could have taken steps to better manage this particular situation on the play in question." The Mavs protested a referee's decision that led to confusion over possession of the ball, resulting in an uncontested dunk for the Warriors in a 127-125 win.

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers make final four for Kario Oquendo

Nebraska’s 2023 NCAA Transfer Portal radar continues to take shape, and a new name vaulted up the watch list on Thursday.

Georgia guard transfer Kario Oquendo announced that he had narrowed down his list to four schools: Nebraska, Auburn, Oregon, and Utah.

Practice cliffs: Matt Rhule continues praise of Nebraska O-line

Nebraska pushed through its ninth practice of the spring season Thursday, and now takes a four-day break from drills. Matt Rhule’s appearance was the highlight of post-practice media availability.

Nebraska football mailbag: Spring recruiting progress, scholarship crunch, more - The Athletic

Spring football at Nebraska is flying.

Matt Rhule’s Huskers are set to conduct their ninth practice Thursday morning before a four-day break over Easter weekend, the longest rest of this 15-practice stretch. When practice sessions resume Tuesday, Nebraska will hold five in 10 days ahead of the April 22 Red-White game.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

What's Our Problem? Excerpt — Wait But Why

Imagine if all of human history were written down in a fat book called The Story of Us.

Humans have been around for a long, long time—according to the most recent estimates, between 200,000 and 300,000 years.1 If every page of The Story of Us covered 250 years of history, the book would be about 1,000 pages long. To take a closer look, let’s tear all the pages out and lay them on the table:

Study: Wind May Have Helped Moses Part Red Sea : NPR

About 3,000 years ago, according to the Book of Exodus, Moses "stretched out his hand over the sea; and the Lord caused the sea to go back by a strong east wind all that night, and made the sea dry land, and the waters were divided." And then, according to the Bible, the Israelites were free from Pharaoh’s rule.

The Oral History of 'Super Mario Bros.' (1993): "Nobody Was Happy About It"

In 1993, no one had ever made a live-action movie based on a video game. In the spring of that year, Super Mario Bros. demonstrated why.

Stories about the film are the stuff of Hollywood legend. Though Super Mario Bros. had the blessing of Nintendo, which had created the world of Mario and his brother Luigi in 1985, things went from bad to worse on a production that seemed cursed the moment the first word of the first draft was written. By the time the film was released, there was no hope. “We lost the actors,” says co-director Rocky Morton, who calls the experience “humiliating” and “deeply hurtful.”

