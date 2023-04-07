Nebraska Football 2023 Spring Preview: The Offensive Line

Position Coach: Donovan Raiola

The uncle of Dylan Raiola.

Also he is the only coach Matt Rhule retained from last year’s coaching staff. That guarantees that he is probably more respected among football coaches compared to the media and fans.

He has 12 years of coaching experience including four years coaching offensive lines in the NFL.

Who Makes Up the Offensive Line Room?

#51 Justin Evans-Jenkins - Redshirt Freshman from East Orange, NJ

#54 Bryce Benhart - Junior from Lakeville, MN

#57 Ethan Piper - Junior from Norfolk, NE

#59 Henry Lutovsky - Sophomore from Crawfordsville, IA

#61 Dylan Parrott - Redshirt Freshman from Eldridge, IA

#62 Ben Scott - Junior from Honolulu, HI - Transfer from Arizona State

#63 Nouredin Nouili - Senior from Frankfurt, Germany

#65 Teddy Prochazka - Sophomore from Elkhorn, NE

#66 Ezra Miller - Junior from Holstein, IA

#67 Joey Mancino - Sophomore from Holmdel, NJ

#69 Turner Corcoran - Junior from Lawrence, KS

#70 Keegan Menning - Sophomore from Fremont, NE

#71 Jacob Hood - Redshirt Freshman from Nashville, TN - Transfer from Georgia

#77 Gunnar Gottula - Freshman from Lincoln, NE

Who Is On Their Way to the Roster?

Brock Knutson - Freshman from Scottsbluff, NE - Three star recruit

Grant Seagren - Freshman from Oakland, NE - Walk on

Sam Sledge - Freshman from Omaha, NE - Three star Interior Lineman recruit

Mason Goldman - Freshman from Gretna, NE - Three star OT recruit

Jason Maciejczak - Freshman from Pierre, SD - Walk on

Thoughts on the Offensive Line for Spring Football

One of the more exciting things about this upcoming season is Ben Scott, who is the transfer from Arizona State. Scott started 28 games for ASU. This includes 11 games at center. It’s hard to turn down experience. Unfortunately, last week Scott was injured during spring practice. It doesn’t sound serious but he might miss a couple weeks.

Last year the presumed started at center was Nouredin Nouili but he got dinged by a drug test and was suspended for the entire season. He will probably be looking at one of the interior line positions potentially.

The other three that we have gotten used to see are Teddy Prochazka, Bryce Benhart and Turner Corcoran. The trio of highly regarded OL recruits that hopefully can starting meeting their potential this coming spring and fall.

Nebraska really needs to get to the point where it isn’t relying on Freshmen/Sophomores to be contributors on the line which has happened in the past few seasons.

Regardless of how Raiola fills this group out, starting with Ben Scott surely puts the group ahead of the curve when compared to last season if he is able to knock down that center position.