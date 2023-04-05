Wednesday Flakes Brings You More News Articles Than The Average Sports Fan Can Shake A Stick At

The offseason is not technically but is kind of officially here. I see you baseball, softball, track, etc. Please impress us. Unfortunately, those sports are almost mere sideshows for the majority of Americans.

Our meat and potatoes of college sports is basically over until next fall. So, we sit back and ponder this past season’s success and failures. The one I’m focusing on, the fact that Nebrasketball is still farther ahead of the football team.

3 Huskers items to start the day: Accountability runs deep; all in after one meeting; S & C praise

Matt Rhule holds his coaches accountable out on the practice field just like his players. It seems those assistants like running backs...

Strangulation case against former Nebraska football coach Mickey Joseph dismissed - On3 The strangulation case against former Nebraska Cornhuskers football coach Mickey Joseph has been dismissed.

MJ Sherman admits he had 'high anxiety' coming to Nebraska - On3

New Nebraska linebacker MJ Sherman has made a big jump this offseason, leaving the two-time defending champion Georgia to move to the Big Ten.

Nebraska Football’s Running Backs Working on the Details - All Huskers

Coach E.J. Barthel hopes spring ‘development phase’ builds ‘great foundation’ for fall camp

Nebraska Basketball: Pitt transfer becomes Huskers top target

The Nebraska basketball team knows it has to replace a big body in Derrick Walker and that's why Pitt transfer John Hugley is at the top of their targets.

Nebraska Basketball: Latest on the Huskers and the transfer portal | Yardbarker

Nebraska basketball is among the favorites for Arizona guard Kerr Kriisa, plus could Hunter Sallis come home to play for the Huskers? Fred Hoiberg and the Nebraska basketball team have been busy in the transfer portal.

The rollercoaster that was 2022-23 Nebraska women’s basketball | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

After an NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022, expectations were high for the Nebraska women’s basketball team entering the 2022-23 season.

With UFC-WWE Merger, Endeavor Looks To Bring Its MMA Playbook To Professional Wrestling

The Endeavor flywheel has its newest asset to go to work on.

Athletes devastated as Simon Fraser University ends its football program | CBC News

The Burnaby, B.C. university announced Tuesday that it would be discontinuing its varsity team, effectively immediately, ending a 53-year tradition at the school.

UCLA adds former Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo to staff – Daily News

UCLA has hired former Navy football coach Ken Niumatalolo as the program’s director of leadership, the school announced Friday.

Kansas hires Sean Snyder as special assistant: Son of Kansas State legend Bill Snyder crosses rivalry line - CBSSports.com

The Snyder name is synonymous with Kansas State history

Why Kara Goucher’s Story Matters - Outside Online

In “The Longest Race,” Kara Goucher lays bare why female athletes may never realize their full potential under systems still rife with inequity, abuse, and harassment.

‘Air’ Is an Endlessly Watchable Ode to Capitalism - The Ringer

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s story of Nike’s paradigm-shifting deal with Michael Jordan is a great time at the theater, but it’s also unignorably a valorization of an already all-powerful brand

Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and re-ranking the (underwhelming) QB class of 2020 - The Athletic The Class of 2020 produced only two five-star QBs. One of them is off to the NFL. The other is headed to Oregon State as a transfer.

One Man’s Quest to Revive the Great American Vacuum Tube | WIRED

The prized retro audio components are mostly manufactured in Russia and China. Now, a small Georgia company is rebooting US production.

A new flu is spilling over from cows in the U.S. How worried should we be? : Goats and Soda : NPR

Pigs and goats likely catch it too. It's been found in humans' noses in the Southwest — and in the air at airports and at chicken farms in Malaysia.

Six years after 'Cabela's debacle,' the sun hasn't set on Sidney - Flatwater Free Press

SIDNEY – The forest green roof and pair of bronze stags frozen in combat are impossible to miss as you drive down Interstate 80.

