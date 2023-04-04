2023 Corn Nation Men’s Tournament Bracket Contest Results

March Madness is finally over! One Shining Moment has been played! Now the results of the this year’s Corn Nation bracket contest are official. We had over 60 participants this year. However, only two brackets predicted that UConn would win it all this year. Here is a look at the top five brackets and their scores.
Top Five Brackets
HuskerKoolAid - 1040
Nate McHugh - 1030
There is no hope - 770
Danielle.Design24 - 710
ncarlini - 620
Prizes
This is a quick summary of the eligible prizes this season from the Corn Nation shop.
1st Place: Hoodie of your choice
2nd Place: T-Shirt of your choice
3rd Place: Beanie/Bandana
The top finishers will be contacted by email this week. Thanks to all who participated. GO BIG RED!
