Corn Flakes: Who Goes to the White House?

Jill Biden would like to extend the invitation to visit the White House to not only national champion, LSU, but also the runner-up, Iowa.

What are your thoughts on both LSU and Iowa going to the White House?

I feel like that although Iowa did have a great season. LSU should be the only team going to the White House. Letting everyone go feels a bit participation medally to me. It might also have to do with the fact that it’s Iowa, but I think I’d feel the same if the roles were reversed.

Jill Biden wants national champ LSU and runner-up Iowa at White House

First lady Jill Biden said Monday that she wants the defeated Iowa women's basketball team to be invited to the White House in addition to national title winner LSU.

Nebraska Gymnastics Honored with Regional Awards - University of Nebraska

Nebraska Gymnastics was honored with three regional awards announced the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association (WCGA) Monday afternoon. Emma Spence received

The Three Ways Wrestling Saved My Life - University of Nebraska

I can't thank wrestling enough for giving me the mental strength that it took to just keep looking forward when all signs and symptoms of the infection were pushing

Christopherson: Rhule found a coachable team off the bat, which can't hurt working past the gray

Not a lot of palms up. "I think great players listen with their eyes. These guys will turn and listen to you."That's what Matt Rhule...

Nebraska Football: Ahman Green discusses new role at UNL, favorite memories with Huskers, thoughts on program's future

Nebraska Football 2003 Spring Preview: The Running Backs Huskers News Anthony Grant Ajay Allen Gabe Ervin Jr. - Corn Nation

Not a lot of returning production but there are opportunities up and down this group for kids to step up.

Huskers Announce Summer Trip to Brazil - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska volleyball team will embark on a 17-day trip to Brazil from May 29-June 14.

For Hunter Sallis, 'style of play' will factor into his transfer destination

While it's "premature" for Hunter Sallis to name any top schools, his dad said 'style of play' will factor into his transfer destination.

LSU-Iowa NCAA women's championship game draws record TV audience

LSU's win over Iowa in Sunday's national championship game drew nearly 10 million viewers, shattering the record for the most-viewed NCAA women's basketball game in history.

Lamar Jackson finally reveals why he didn't attend Ravens playoff game against Bengals - CBSSports.com

This Lamar Jackson mystery has finally been solved

2023 NCAA championship game live updates: UConn vs. San Diego State score, March Madness coverage, bracket - CBSSports.com

Live score, highlights and updates on Monday as the Huskies and Aztecs meet for the national title