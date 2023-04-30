Nebraska Running Back Ajay Allen Enters The Transfer Portal

Today was the last day you could put your name in the transfer portal. Given Nebraska’s scholarship numbers, it’s been surprising more beloved Huskers haven’t left.

It was surprising when Casey Thompson decided to portal.

It is as surprising that running back Ajay Allen has decided to transfer?

Not really. The running back group at Nebraska is pretty deep and Allen was likely behind Gabe Irvin, Jr., Anthony Grant, and Rahmir Johnson. Or maybe he wasn’t behind all of them, but at least had to come to the conclusion he was going to split a lot of carries. Add Emmett Johnson, a guy we didn’t see last season and that problem gets even worse.

Allen looked great last season when he ran for 190 yards on 33 carries. He injured his collarbone four games into the season, then took a redshirt.

Nebraska remains over the scholarship limit of 85. With the portal closed, you’d think the remaining players will be taking NIL in place of scholarships (doubtful), or replacing their athletic scholarships with academic (more likely). Or perhaps some are already in the portal and won’t announce until tomorrow.

It was fun watching Allen run last season. It just didn’t last long enough.

Good luck to you wherever you land, Mr. Allen!