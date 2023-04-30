 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball vs Minnesota Rubber Match Sunday Game Thread

Can the Huskers follow up on their dominating Saturday performance and win the series?

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-29) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-16-1)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Sunday, April 30th @ 1:05 pm

Head Coaches: John Anderson (42nd season, 1,359-993-3) & Will Bolt (4th season, 87-68-1)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (2-1, 3.96 ERA) vs. RHP Richie Holetz (2-3, 3.35 ERA)

Series: Tied 1-1

See the Corn Nation preview of the Minnesota series.

