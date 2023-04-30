Nebraska Baseball vs Minnesota Rubber Match Sunday Game Thread

Minnesota Golden Gophers (12-29) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (23-16-1)
Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE
Date/Time: Sunday, April 30th @ 1:05 pm
Head Coaches: John Anderson (42nd season, 1,359-993-3) & Will Bolt (4th season, 87-68-1)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (2-1, 3.96 ERA) vs. RHP Richie Holetz (2-3, 3.35 ERA)
Series: Tied 1-1
See the Corn Nation preview of the Minnesota series.
Dogs in the stands, dawgs on the field. pic.twitter.com/SYJVxV22Xs— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 30, 2023
Loading comments...