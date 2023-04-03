Monday Flakes: Basketball Championship, Spring Scrimmage, and a Mammoth Meatball

The women’s national championship is in the books - albeit with some controversy. LSU defeated Iowa by 17 points in a game that included some heavy-handed officiating and a taunt from Angel Reese toward Caitlin Clark.

In my opinion, the taunt was no big deal. Clark talks trash all the time and makes gestures at others during and after games. When you are the best at what you do, it probably seems like fun or a way to entertain the crowd. But I’ve never liked it much.

So, I can understand Reese’s frustration and desire to give it back a bit. I don’t like her actions, but I understand why she did it.

LSU Tops Iowa to Win First Women’s Basketball Title in Program History - Sports Illustrated

The Tigers win it all!

LSU’s Angel Reese talks taunt of Caitlin Clark, social media criticism: ‘What are you gonna say now?’

A gesture popularized in sports and previously employed by Clark drew heat aimed at Reese on Sunday. She addressed her critics from the winners’ podium.

Tonight is the men’s championship game - UConn vs SDSU (and not the SDSU that I’m usually writing about). What is your prediction? Who do you think will win?

Corn Flakes

B1G report card: Final grades for each Big Ten basketball team in 2023

With the 2022-23 season complete, Saturday Tradition columnist Alex Hickey grades each Big Ten basketball team.

The Huskers got a D+

Nebraska Football: Huskers suddenly look like also-ran in Dylan Raiola sweepstakes

After a couple of months where Nebraska football looked like the king of the hill in the Dylan Raiola sweepstakes, it appears the Huskers fell way behind.

Huskers finish first scrimmage of 2023 spring practice

Nebraska Head Football Coach Matt Rhule met with members of the media following Saturday’s spring practice.

Huskers Drop Final Game to Wolverines, 4-2 - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (25-12, 5-2 Big Ten) fell to Michigan in the final game of the series on Sunday afternoon at Bowlin Stadium. The Wolverines (17-14, 3-3 Big Ten)

Sirmon, Morris Post All-Time Marks at Texas - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team opened its outdoor season on Thursday split between the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays and the Bobcat Invitational. Newcomers Dash

Sports!

MLB Opening Week overreactions 2023

Opening Weekend of the 2023 MLB season is in the books. It was replete with pomp and pageantry, dazzling debuts, big blasts, crazy comebacks, and, for the first time ever, buzzer beaters (of the “pitcher goes into his motion just before the expiration of the pitch timer” variety, not the

From the NCAA Pool Report on Caitlin Clark's technical foul.



Referee Lisa Jones told @apschuyler that Clark had been issued a delay of game warning at the 7:28 mark in Q3 and then with 1:04 in Q3 "failed to immediately pass the ball to the nearest official." pic.twitter.com/QYxNPxszmo — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) April 2, 2023

The best and worst moments from Final Four Saturday - SBNation.com

Saturday gifted us with one of the greatest Final Four moments of all-time.

The Weekly Dump

How Dairy Farmers Are Turning Manure Into Money | Innovation | Smithsonian Magazine

These New Englanders have found a way to help the planet and covert more than 9,000 tons of cow waste annually into electricity

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

WeWork mugs for $500: 10 of the strangest merch items from companies that crashed | eBay | The Guardian

FTX fortune cookies and Theranos gift cards offer souvenirs from recent business disasters

This Interactive Map Shows All the Duplicate Place Names in the U.S.

Maryland and New Jersey each have an Ocean City. They’re not the only ones.

Wisconsin has a lot of towns with the same name.

Stressed plants ‘scream,’ and it sounds like popping bubble wrap | Live Science

A study of tomato and tobacco plants suggests they emit ultrasonic popping sounds when dehydrated or physically damaged.

Arizona Dairy Queen on the hunt for missing red spoon statue | AP News

The owners of a Dairy Queen in Phoenix remain perplexed — and slightly amused — as to why someone would steal the giant red spoon that adorned their restaurant.

Cockroach sex takes a turn after bugs adapt to sweet poison : NPR

The German cockroach evolved to live only in human environments. This roach is very good at adapting to pest control methods — even if it means changing its mating rituals.

Then There’s This

Elephant in the dining room: Startup makes mammoth meatball | AP News

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Throw another mammoth on the barbie? An Australian company on Tuesday lifted the glass cloche on a meatball made of lab-grown cultured meat using the genetic sequence from the long-extinct pachyderm, saying it was meant to fire up public debate about the hi-tech treat.