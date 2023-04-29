The Los Angeles Rams Draft Ochaun Mathis with the 189th Pick

With the 12th pick in the 6th round the Los Angeles Rams selected Ochaun Mathis, making him the 1st Husker to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With this selection, Ochaun Mathis is the first Husker defensive end to be drafted since Randy Gregory who went in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Mathis played in all 12 Nebraska games in the 2022 season, totaling 24 solo tackles, 26 assisted for 50 total. He had 5 TFL for 26 yards, 3.5 sacks for 23 yards, and 2 passes defended.

While Mathis wasn’t able to live up to the hype of his transfer, he still has the traits to have a successful NFL career. The Rams were ranked 24th in Rush Defense and 25th in Pass Defense last season so they are hoping Mathis can bolster their defensive pass rush next season.

We here at Corn Nation wish Ochaun nothing but the best of luck with the Los Angeles Rams!!!!

Good luck Mr. Mathis and we hope you get many, many dollars and sacks in the NFL!