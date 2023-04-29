NFL Draft Day 3 Watch Thread

After two exciting days of the 2022 NFL Draft, the third and final four rounds takes place today. Coverage of today’s fourth through seventh rounds kicks off at 11:00 and can be seen on both NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, April 29th at 11:00 A.M. CST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Network Coverages

ESPN: Reece Davis, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, and Todd McShay

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, and Ian Rapoport

How Many Huskers Will Be Drafted?

We didn’t get to see Trey Palmer’s name called last night, but its a guarantee that he will find his new team this afternoon. Who that team will be? We’ll have to find out. But what about Ochaun Mathis, Travis Vokolek and Garrett Nelson?

It’s only fitting that we’re talking about Ochaun Mathis today because as at this time a year ago Mathis committed to transferring to Nebraska. Mathis didn’t have a great single season for the Huskers, but his skill set could lead him to being drafted today. ESPN has him as the 15th best defensive end available while NFL.com has him as the 10th best edge defender available.

Besides Palmer and Mathis, it’s Travis Vokolek that is the most likely to hear his name called. Vokolek wasn’t able to put up big statistics for the Huskers, but he showcased the traits to be a good role player for an NFL team. Vokolek is the 9th best available tight end according to ESPN while NFL.com has him as the 21st best available.