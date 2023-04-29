The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Draft Trey Palmer with the 191st Pick

With the 14th pick in the 6th round the Buccaneers selected Trey Palmer, making him the second Husker to be drafted in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Palmer is the highest drafted Husker receiver since Kenny Bell was taken in the 5th round (162nd overall) by the Bucs in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Bucs traded up to get the blazing fast Palmer, who looks to be a deep threat option for Baker Mayfield. Palmer also has experience as a returner, which is never a bad thing for a late round receiver to possess.

Palmer played just one season at Nebraska, but he made his impact felt. He played in every game, and was selected as Second-Team All-Big Ten by the media, Third-Team All-Big Ten by the coaches.

Palmer caught 71 passes for 1,043 yards and nine touchdowns. He set the single season record for receiving yardage, as well as the single season reception record for a wide receiver. His 71 receptions were second overall in Nebraska history.

Palmer was a huge bright spot in a miserable season for Nebraska. The Casey Thompson to Trey Palmer connection was fun, while at the same time terrorized Big Ten defenders.

We here at Corn Nation wish Trey Palmer many dollars, receptions, and touchdowns in his NFL career!