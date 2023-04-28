Nebraska Quarterback Casey Thompson Enters The Transfer Portal

As the headline may have hinted, The Nebraska Cornhuskers 2022 starting quarterback, Casey Thompson has entered the transfer portal. Casey transferred to Nebraska from the University of Texas in January of 2022 and immediately won the starting job. He impressed right away with his leadership and tireless playbook and film study.

Last season, he completed 173-274 passes for 2407 yards with 17 TD’s and 10 picks. He also ran for 5 TD’s with a long carry of 31 yards. Although missing 2 games due to injury, he earned a reputation for repeatedly rising from hard hits. He threw for over 300 yards twice and in his final game against Iowa, tossed for 278 more yards and 3 touchdowns.

Jeff Sims’ performance in the spring may have been a cause for this move as Thompson could only look on while recuperating from shoulder surgery. Thompson becomes the third Huskers quarter to transfer following announcements from Logan Smothers and Richard Torres.