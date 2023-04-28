Baseball/NFL Draft Day 2 Watch Thread

NFL DRAFT

It’s officially draft weekend as the three day event that is taking place in Kansas City this year. Coverage of tonight’s second and third rounds kicks off tonight at 6:00 and can be seen on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

How to Watch

When: Friday, April 28th at 6:00 P.M. CST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Network Coverages

ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, and Desmond Howard

ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Peter Schrager, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport

Will Trey Palmer Be Drafted Tonight?

This is when the Trey Palmer watch begins and we’ll find out of the first Husker will hear his name called tonight. There was four receivers drafted in the first round last night and plenty more should go off the board in the second round. While I don’t think Palmer will go in the second round, he could easily be a third round pick. I wouldn’t be shocked if Palmer falls to the fourth round, but he shouldn’t last too long.

1st Round Review

Last night after the 1st round concluded I did a recap video talking about all the trades, best and worst picks. Here is a look.

Husker Baseball

Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-28) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-15-1)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Friday, April 28th @ 7:02 pm

Head Coaches: John Anderson (42nd season, 1,358-992-3) & Will Bolt (4th season, 86-67-1)

TV/Stream: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (5-2, 4.02 ERA) vs. LHP Tucker Novotny (1-5, 4.91 ERA)

See the Corn Nation preview of the Minnesota series.