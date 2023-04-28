Five Heart Podcast 325: Pure Good Nebraska vs Pure Evil Colorado

Nebraska had their spring football game/scrimmage this past weekend, so there was much to discuss about that.

Two things I know:

Jeff Sims looks like a starter

Nebraska’s offensive line has so little depth that you’d damn well better reset your expectations for 2023

Greg and I were joined by Ryan Tweedy for this show, and you can look forward to Tweedy being with us for the duration. It will take a while for us to adjust, but we’ll get there.

We had a lot of discussions on this show, in particular: