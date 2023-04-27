NFL Draft 1st Round Watch Thread

It’s officially draft weekend as the three day event that is taking place in nearby Kansas City this year. Coverage of tonight’s first round kicks off tonight at 7:00 and can be seen on both NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

How to Watch

When: Thursday, April 27th at 7:00 P.M. CST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Network Coverages

ABC: Rece Davis, Todd McShay, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard

ESPN: Mike Greenberg, Mel Kiper, Louis Riddick, and Booger McFarland

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Kurt Warner, Joel Klatt, and Ian Rapoport

Story lines to Watch

Where Will the Quarterbacks Go?

Five quarterbacks are expected to go in the 1st Round. Bryce Young is expected to go 1st, but what about everyone else? Will CJ Stroud slide? Could Hendon Hooker be the 3rd quarterback drafted?

Will Bijan Robinson Go in the Top 10?

Arguably one of the three best players in this draft, there is no real consensus where he will be drafted. Atlanta at 8 is a possibility, but if they don’t take him could he slide to the twenties?

How Crazy and Unpredictable Will this First Round Be?

This draft isn’t viewed as overly deep. There are only a few star players and the quarterbacks aren’t expected to be game changers. Reports that teams only view this draft having 10 or 12 true first round players. Are we going to see some shocking names go off the board?

