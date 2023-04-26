South Dakota State Takes Down Nebraska Baseball 8-3

“We got our butts kicked tonight,” was the first thing out of Husker head coach Will Bolt following the 8-3 loss to South Dakota State. While the matchup looked to be a potential high scoring affair with the numbers that have been put up by both offenses, it ended up being only the Jackrabbits that truly made an appearance.

SDSU, now winners of 11 straight games, jumped all over Nebraska starting pitcher Jackson Brockett in the 2nd inning. Following a single and a walk, Jackrabbit right fielder Drew Pearson hit a 2 RBI triple, and was brought in on an RBI groundout. SDSU’s star catcher Ryan McDonald then put a stamp on the inning by drilling a solo home run into the wind in left field. It was 4-0 and Nebraska was already in the bullpen.

The Jackrabbits added a pair of runs in the 6th off of a 2 RBI double, and would have had another run if not for a perfect throw by right fielder Garret Anglim to cut down a run at the plate. They would make it a 7-0 lead in the 7th as an RBI single brought in McDonald again.

Nebraska finally got on the board in the bottom of the inning, via 2 walks and 3 RBI singles, bringing the score to 7-3 before SDSU added a final run in the 9th for the 8-3 victory.

The Huskers actually had a runner on base ever single inning of the game, but could not string together multiple good at bats, save for the 1 inning. Coach Bolt took notice that the approach at the plate was lacking. “You have to take you walks…set up innings. You can’t try to go for the home run every at bat.”

Dylan Carey continued his hot week as he went 2 for 4 including a perfectly executed hit and run that set up Nebraska with first and third with 1 out in the 5th inning. Charlie Fischer was the only other Husker with more than 1 hit. He also was 2 for 4 and added an RBI in that 7th inning. Pitcher Ben Sears has his best outing as a Husker, setting career highs with 4 innings pitched and 7 strikeouts, while allowing 2 earned runs and no walks.

Nebraska will look to get back on the winning track as Minnesota comes to Lincoln for a 3 game series starting on Friday, April 28th at 7 pm. Friday nights game can be seen on BTN.