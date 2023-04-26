Wednesday Flakes Brings You The Transfer Portal, A New Stadium, & Lebowski

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebraska football’s summer storylines: Tony White’s system vs. Big Ten, The Curse and more - The Athletic

Several storylines have emerged as Nebraska's spring turns toward summer. Here's a rundown.

Nebraska baseball defeats Omaha behind Christo’s pitching and traveling fans | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

After falling short in the first two matchups, Nebraska baseball defeated Omaha 6-3 on Tuesday in a game where Tal Anderson Field felt like Haymarket Park.

Nebraska QB Logan Smothers entering transfer portal: Former 4-star recruit leaving Huskers after three years

Matt Rhule's team has one less quarterback

Nebraska WR Victor Jones intends to enter NCAA Transfer Portal - On3

Nebraska wide receiver Victor Jones Jr. announced Tuesday afternoon that he plans to enter the Transfer Portal

Other News From The Sporting World

6 NHL Stars on Trade Watch This Offseason | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors | Bleacher Report

The NHL offseason tends to be among the most active periods in the trade market. Last summer was a prime example of how busy the offseason trade market can…

3-Star U: Which schools are best (and worst) at developing NFL Draft talent? - The Athletic

For three-, four- and five-star prospects, which universities had the highest percentage of players drafted since 2012?

Colorado's chancellor has bold expectation for Pac-12 media rights deal

Colorado Chancellor Phil DiStefano among those who are bullish on the Pac-12's upcoming rights deal and how much the league can get.

Aaron Rodgers trade winners and losers: Jets add star QB, Packers start fresh after blockbuster deal - CBSSports.com

The deal is done, so who won?

The Tennessee Titans are getting a new stadium, a new dome and the largest sports subsidy in the US | WPLN News

Opponents outnumbered supporters Tuesday night at a Metro Council meeting, as the Titans sought to seal the deal on their stadium.

Lifetime Cardinal overcoming Stanford's tepid NIL approach

Lifetime Cardinal collective leaders are working to surmount the school’s lukewarm approach to NIL by doing things the Stanford way.

New Jersey Little League forces those who argue with umps to don mask

New rule in Deptford Township requires anyone who becomes abusive to serve as an umpire for three games before being allowed back in the stands.

The “I Can Fix Him” Era of QB Scouting Has Hit the 2023 NFL Draft Class - The Ringer

Toolsy, unpolished quarterback prospects were once seen as massive risks. Now, it’s becoming riskier not to take them. What caused this change? And what does it mean for Anthony Richardson and Will Levis?

Yellow Journalism

Mass brawls and possessed guitar pedals: the high-speed hijinks of British thrash metal | Metal | The Guardian

Unlike their American peers, British thrash metallers never hit the big time – but over 30 years on, their scene is thriving

The empty cult of The Big Lebowski - UnHerd

The Dude has been turned into a false idol

A7X's M. Shadows Says It's 'Disrespectful' Giving Fans 'Same Crap' Every 2 Years, Admits He Likes It When 'Feathers Are Ruffled' | Music News @ Ultimate-Guitar.Com

'I actually think it's disrespectful for the fans to just give them the same crap.'

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment