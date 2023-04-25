Nebraska Quarterback Richard Torres in the transfer portal

Probably not a huge shock to anyone, but quarterback Richard Torres announced he will be entering the transfer portal.

Torres tweeted:

“First I want to thank God for all of the experiences he had guided me through. Next I want to thank Husker Nation for showing constant support through my time here in Lincoln. I would like to also thank Coach Rhule & The Staff for support and the opportunity to live out my aspirations. Last I want to thank my teammates who i can call brothers for life for making Nebraska feel like home. GBR. “With that being said ... I will be entering my name into the transfer portal with four years of eligibility remaining.”

This isn’t a surprise. Nebraska entered the spring game with six scholarship quarterbacks. Somebody had to go, and it’s likely we’ll see maybe two more leave.

Torres didn’t get into a game during his time at Nebraska. He played in last Saturday’s spring game, going 9-for-18 for 66 yards and an interception.

Nebraska still has a lot of players on scholarship (97, by last count), and must get down to the 85-man limit by the start of fall camp in August.

We at CN wish Mr. Torres the best with his future endeavors.

Thank you, Richard Torres, for being a Husker!