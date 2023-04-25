Corn Flakes: Huskers Vs. Illinois on a Friday

How do you feel about Friday night college football games?

I don’t like them on a regular basis, but don’t mind them on occasion. I know some people have high school games to watch, so they get in the way, but it looks like Husker fans are going to have to make other arrangements this fall. The Huskers play Illinois on October 6th now instead of the 7th.

Nebraska football’s game against Illinois moved to Oct. 6

On Monday, the Big Ten announced that Nebraska will face Illinois in Champaign on Oct. 6, a Friday.

Nebraska

