BOOM! Texas TE Ian Flynt is N!

Great news from the land of deregulated electricity!

Nebraska landed the commitment of 4 star tight end Ian Flynt Monday evening. Ian plays his prep ball at the fabled James E. Taylor High School in Katy, Texas, a school that is known around America for its ridiculous run of success on the gridiron. Ian comes in at 6'5 245 lb, with a physique designed to play early in the Big Ten. His father, Darren, was a member of the Husker track & field team back in the day & his sister, Amelia, is currently on the track & field team as well, so the bloodlines run deep in the family.

Ian's film shows an all around tight end. He has good hands, he is a great in-line blocker, and he shows the necessary athleticism in the passing game.

His film reminds me a lot of 2022 Husker signee Chase Androff. They are both tight ends with a great skill set that fit what we are trying to do. Marcus Satterfield's offense will give a lot of looks in 12 personnel & I-formation, making these types of tight ends very necessary for our offense. Ian also competed in the throws on the track and field team, with personal bests of 49-7 in the shotput and 176-9 in the discus. The explosion is DEFINITELY there.

Ian held Power Five offers from the likes of Houston, Kansas, Nebraska Purdue and Washington State. He also held several Group of Five offers as well. This is once again a case of Coach Matt Rhule going after guys he likes, recruiting rankings be damned. I am excited to see how Ian's career plays out in the Scarlet & Cream.

After Ian's commitment to the Big Red, Nebraska's 2023 recruiting ranking stands at 23rd, 30th and 31st according to On3, 247, and Rivals respectively. I know I'm beating a dead horse here, but these rankings will undoubtedly rise as we add more commitments to the class. Don't be worried.

Welcome to Nebraska, Ian! Go Big Red!