Monday Flakes: Spring Game, Frank Solich and the Champagne of Beers

If you haven’t already, check out Andy’s post-game thoughts in the annual Red-White game.

Nebraska Football: Mostly healthy Huskers have one to worry about post spring game

The Nebraska football team escaped the spring game mostly intact, though there has to be at least a little concern for offensive lineman Jacob Hood.

Huskers welcome back Solich: ‘Staying away only hurt myself’ | AP News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — It took a long time for Frank Solich to put aside the bitterness he felt toward Nebraska following his controversial firing .

Husker Softball Claims Series Over Badgers - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team (32-14, 12-5 Big Ten) claimed the series victory against Wisconsin (23-16, 8-7 Big Ten) with a 2-1 win over the Badgers on Sunday afternoon

The baseball team didn’t fare as well. Read Aaron’s recap below (if you are brave enough)

Nebraska Baseball Swept by Iowa - Corn Nation

A 6-1 victory on Sunday gave Iowa the dominant sweep.

With a new Herbie Husker in the fold, it’s time to rank Big Ten mascots

Nebraska unveiled a new but familiar version of Herbie Husker this weekend, which inspired us to rank the Big Ten’s mascots.

Nebraska football’s SJ Hulme among the women set to impact Matt Rhule’s program - The Athletic

Hulme is one of four women in full-time positions as part of coach Rhule’s first Nebraska administration.

Sports!

In the NFL everything is a competition. Teams know women are an advantage | NFL | The Guardian

The league has been making slow but steady progress in recruiting more women. And teams know a larger talent pool will produce results

Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani hit 3 straight HRs in win

Taylor Ward, Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit consecutive homers in the sixth inning to power the Angels to a 4-3 victory over the Royals.

The Jameson Williams Suspension Shows Hypocrisy in NFL Betting Policy - The Ringer

The league is raking in money from sports gambling while continuing to punish players, including the Detroit Lions’ Jameson Williams, for any betting policy violations—even seemingly innocuous ones

Longtime ESPN exec Mike Soltys let go as part of latest wave of layoffs

VP/Corporate Communications Mike Soltys officially was informed this morning and will leave ESPN in late June after a 43-year run. Soltys is the first name to emerge from today’s layoffs.

Man takes a bath in Auckland Zoo rhino enclosure | RNZ News

A video has emerged of a man going for a swim in the Auckland Zoo's rhino enclosure after climbing over a barrier to get in.

Couple Builds Airbnb in Just 10 Days – The Stunning Airship is Now a Top-Requested Property

The couple behind one of the UK’s most-booked Airbnb properties–the Airship—says the innovative construction only took ten days to construct.

Eagle Who Thought Rock Was an Egg Finally Gets to Be a Dad | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

A lucky coincidence has given Murphy the opportunity to nurture an eaglet of his own

'The Champagne of Beers' leaves French producers frothing | AP News

Belgian customs have destroyed more than 2,000 cans of Miller High Life, advertised as the ″Champagne of Beers,” at the request of houses and growers of the bubbly beverage.

Does Adding Olive Oil to Your Coffee Help You Poop?

Starbucks fans are running to the bathroom after trying their new olive oil-infused coffee drinks. Read on to find out why.