Nebraska Baseball at Iowa Salvage Sunday Game Thread

Huskers try to avoid the sweep in Iowa City.

By Aaron Rastovski
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-13-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (28-10)

Location: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, IA

Date/Time: Sunday, April 23rd @ 1:05 pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 85-65-1) & Rick Heller (10th season, 994-750-4)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (2-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Ty Langenberg (3-2, 4.87 ERA)

Series: Iowa won 2-0

