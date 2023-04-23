Nebraska Baseball at Iowa Salvage Sunday Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-13-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (28-10)
Location: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, IA
Date/Time: Sunday, April 23rd @ 1:05 pm
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 85-65-1) & Rick Heller (10th season, 994-750-4)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Will Walsh (2-1, 3.04 ERA) vs. RHP Ty Langenberg (3-2, 4.87 ERA)
Series: Iowa won 2-0
Check out Corn Nation’s Iowa Preview!
Wrapping up our trip to Iowa City. pic.twitter.com/KNTEKhS8RO— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 23, 2023
