BOOM!!!!!!! FLORIDA LB WILLIS MCGAHEE IV IS N!!!!!!!!

Great news from my neck of the woods!!!

The Nebraska cornhuskers landed the commitment of 4 star Florida LB Willis McGahee IV Saturday afternoon. Willis plays his prep ball at Christopher Columbus High School in Miami, Florida, after spending his first three seasons at Miami Palmetto High School. He comes in at 6'2" 225 lbs and plays both edge rusher and stand-up linebacker at the high school level. I think everyone knows who his dad is, so there is no point to really cover that.

Lane 5. Last one out the blocks, 1st one across the finish line. #FastestLinebackerInTheCountry pic.twitter.com/T3aevIiHm4 — Willis McGahee IV (@McgaheeIv) March 17, 2023

He definitely inherited his dad's athleticism though!!!!! Goodness gracious, look at the twitch! He attacks the ball carrier with reckless abandon. He is rocked up with a physically imposing frame suited for the bells & whistles of the LB position.

I am not saying that he will be the exact same player as Nik, but boy, oh boy, does he definitely have that same potential playing hybrid LB in Tony White's 3-3-5 defense. You cannot teach 6'2" 225 lb running a 10.9 100 meter.

Willis held Power 5 offers from Auburn, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Syracuse, Tennessee, UCF and West Virginia. With all of those offers, he committed to the Good Guys. Something has to be said for this staff's recruiting ability. They see the guys that they like, then go and get them. I was a little hesitant when we hired Rob Dvoracek as LB coach, but from all accounts, he seems to be no slouch.

After Willis's commitment, Nebraska's 2024 recruiting class is firmly ranked within the top 50 in the country. According to all three major recruiting services. We only have four commits. That number will definitely blow up soon.

Welcome to Nebraska, Willis! GBR!