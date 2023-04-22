Nebraska Baseball Blanked 8-0 by Iowa

The Nebraska baseball team’s struggles in Iowa City continued on the cold, windy Saturday afternoon. Nebraska hasn’t won a series at Duane Banks Field since 2013, and it won’t happen again in 2023. Iowa took the first two games of the series, including today 8-0 shutout.

“It couldn’t have been any worse,” was coach Will Bolt’s comment on how the Huskers approach at the plate was on the day. The offense that came into the day hitting .314, managed only .174 against Iowa pitching, and a team that has thrived on extra base hits failed to get even one on the day. Add to that, some early base-running mistakes cost them in what could have been momentum building innings early on.

Jace Kaminska took the mound for the Big Red and looked good for the first 2.2 innings, but then gave up a 2 run home run, and RBI single, for a 3-0 lead after 3 innings. Another run would cross in the 4th inning, giving Kaminska 4 earned runs to his name on the day. After Jackson Brockett held the Hawkeyes for his 1.2 innings of work. Two 2 RBI doubles against Michael Garza in the 6th pushed the Iowa lead to the final score of 8-0.

The Huskers will try to salvage a game in the series as the teams meet again on Sunday for a 1:05 pm start.