Nebraska Football Red-White Spring Game and Baseball at Iowa Game Threads!

FOOTBALL SPRING GAME!!!!!!!

Here’s your spring game thread for those of you who are watching on TV!

Todd and I will be at Memorial Stadium on the East Side near the Tackling Guys statue around noon if you want to stop and say hello!

Television!

The game can be seen live on BTN beginning at 1 p.m. Larry Punteney, Jeremiah Sirles and Meghan McKeown will be on the call for BTN.

Radio!

The Huskers Radio Network will provide radio coverage of the Red-White game statewide and around the world through Huskers.com, and the official Huskers App.

Husker Sports Network coverage begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Greg Sharpe, Damon Benning and Jessica will provide the coverage of the Red-White game on the Huskers Radio Network.

Baseball!

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-12-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (27-10)

Location: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, IA

Date/Time: Saturday, April 22nd @ 2:05 pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 85-64-1) & Rick Heller (10th season, 993-750-4)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (5-2, 3.98 ERA) vs. RHP Marcus Morgan (1-1, 5.34 ERA)

Series: Iowa leads 1-0

Check out Corn Nation’s Iowa Preview!