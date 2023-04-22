Nebraska Red-White Spring Football Schedule

Here’s what’s going on for today’s Nebraska Red-White Spring Game!

I’m excited as ever to see the new era of Matt Rhule get going in such a wonderful manner.

Here’s the game day info (from Nebraska Athletic Department):

Tickets & Gate Information

Fans are encouraged to purchase mobile tickets in advance of Saturday’s game. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Huskers.com.

On game day, tickets may still be purchased for $10 when purchased through Huskers.com and choosing mobile delivery. Tickets purchased in person at ticket windows on game day will be $20 each.

The Athletic Ticket Office on Stadium Drive will open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, and tickets may be purchased using credit/debit cards or cash. Tickets can also be purchased at Gate 21 beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Fans should access their mobile tickets to the game prior to reaching the stadium gates. In order to make the process of entering Memorial Stadium as efficient as possible fans are encouraged to access their ticket account and save their digital tickets to their Apple or Google Wallet apps prior to arrival.

Stadium gates will open at 11:30 a.m. Gates 1, 6 and 17 will be closed for entry. Gates 18, 19 and 21 will close shortly after kickoff.

Re-entry will be allowed through the end of the third quarter. After that point, there will be no entry to Memorial Stadium.

Fans are encouraged to travel light and that all bags, purses or carry items must conform to Memorial Stadium’s clear bag policy. For more information on clear bags and other game day policies and procedures, please visit Huskers.com/operations.

Parking & Transportation Information

There will be several cashiered lots around Memorial Stadium for fans. Lots on the UNL Campus, at Haymarket Park and Pinnacle Bank Arena will all cost $10 each.

All campus lots will open at 6 a.m. and payment for those lots will be credit or debit card only. (No Cash)

All Pinnacle Bank Arena controlled lots (Festival Parking, PBA Garage) open at 7 a.m. and are Cash Only.

All Haymarket Park Lots (19, 20, 21) open at 8 a.m. and are Cash Only.

Fans holding a ticket to the 3 p.m. Nebraska softball game with Wisconsin will be able to park for free by showing the lot attendants their pre-purchased game ticket.

All parking is general admission.

Responsible tailgating will be enforced by lot attendants.

The city’s Big Red Express (StarTran) will not be operating for the spring game.

Rideshare services such as Uber and Lyft have a designated drop off/pickup area on Vine Street just east of 14 th Street.

Street. Reserved, pre-paid parking is available for the spring game at City of Lincoln garages designated with “Park & Go” signs. Visit parkandgo.org to find locations and rates and to reserve parking. All-day parking at on-street parking meters is available through the Passport application . Downtown parking meters are enforced Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

. Downtown parking meters are enforced Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Download at the App Store, passportparking.com. When creating a new session, use Zone 90. Parking meters are enforced Monday-Saturday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To avoid gameday traffic and parking challenges, fans are urged to visit lincoln.ne.gov/closures or use the Waze mobile app.

There are numerous lane closures in downtown Lincoln near Memorial Stadium. Fans should plan for congestion on those streets and allow ample time to arrive for the spring game.

On-Field Recognitions and Pre-Game Events

10:00 AM - Autograph Zone

FNBO will host an autograph zone outside of Memorial Stadium before Saturday’s game featuring four members of the Nebraska volleyball team. Current Huskers Bekka Allick, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez and 2022 senior Nicklin Hames will be signing autographs outside of the East Stadium from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Similar to regular season games, the Nebraska football team will take part in the Unity Walk before Saturday’s games. Fans are encouraged to gather on the East Stadium plaza (outside of Gate 20) to welcome the team to the stadium, with the team’s arrival expected shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The Husker Nation Pavilion will be staged on Stadium Drive on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. The Husker Nation Pavilion will include food vendors, inflatables and other interactive activities for fans of all ages. All activities on Stadium Drive will shut down at kickoff.

Nebraska Athletics will unveil the updated Herbie Husker before kickoff of Saturday’s game. New Herbie Husker merchandise will be available for sale throughout Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

Nebraska will be honoring former head football coach Frank Solich at Saturday’s game. Solich and his family will be recognized on the field at halftime of Saturday’s Red-White game.

This is fun: