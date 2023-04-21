Nebraska Baseball at Io_a Friday Night Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-11-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (26-10)
Location: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, IA
Date/Time: Friday, April 21st @ 6:05 pm
Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 85-63-1) & Rick Heller (10th season, 992-750-4)
TV/Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (5-1, 3.35 ERA) & RHP Brody Brecht (3-2, 3.20 ERA)
Have fun, play hard, dominate. pic.twitter.com/jlgEpyqEmx— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 21, 2023
