 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska Baseball at Io_a Friday Night Game Thread

The Huskers look to remain in first place, traveling to the Hawkeyes.

By Aaron Rastovski
/ new
Nebraska Athletic Department

Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-11-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (26-10)

Location: Duane Banks Field, Iowa City, IA

Date/Time: Friday, April 21st @ 6:05 pm

Head Coaches: Will Bolt (4th season, 85-63-1) & Rick Heller (10th season, 992-750-4)

TV/Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Emmett Olson (5-1, 3.35 ERA) & RHP Brody Brecht (3-2, 3.20 ERA)

Check out Corn Nation’s Iowa Preview!

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...