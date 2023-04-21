Five Heart Podcast 324: Husker Spring Game, Baseball Sweeps Northwestern

The Tuesday game against Creighton was suspended due to weather. Stupid weather. Stupid siding on my house that ended up in the yard after storms.

But I digress. And we were excited to be joined by Aaron (a Corn Nation baseball beat writer AND semi-regular Chatterfield), who talked about the the sweep of Northwestern and when Nebraska and Creighton will finish game two of their season series. Also, there’s a little bit of a “state of the union” with the Husker baseball team.

And wouldn’t you know...the Nebraska Spring Game is Saturday. Among the topics involved are the return of two legends: Frank Solich and THE Herbie Husker. We also talk about what we plan to see and what we hope to see from Matt Rhule’s first Red-White Game. Rhule has said he wouldn’t hold anything back in the four-quarter, 60-minute showcase.

There better be a fullback.

And Jon, Greg, and Aaron have some generational differences in the definition of a particular phrase, which leads to some unintended hilarity.