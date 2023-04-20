First Nebraska Recruiting Boom of the 2025 Class: Caden Vermaas Commits

The first commit from Millard North since 2008 is Caden Vermass. He is also the first commit of Nebraska’s 2025 recruiting class.

110% COMMITTED! Dreams to Reality‼️‼️ After a great talk with @CoachMattRhule I am excited to announce that I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Nebraska! ⚪️ ‍☠️ #GBR #RhuleEra @HuskerCoachTW @evancooper2 @MillardNorthFB @Omeezi_ pic.twitter.com/WGbe0PSQLx — Caden VerMaas (@Caden_Vermaas) April 20, 2023

He was offered by Mickey Joseph in October and reoffered by Matt Rhule. Probably because the kid is fast.

Caden Vermass is a 6’0” 195 athlete who played both ways as a sophomore at Millard North. He is likely to play safety at Nebraska but he was successful enough on the offensive side of the ball that you never really know with this Matt Rhule staff.

He also has offers from Iowa State though he has visited Iowa multiple times and even Northwestern.