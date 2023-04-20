Ochaun Mathis NFL Draft Scouting Report

Viewed as one of the best defensive players in the 2022 transfer portal, Ochaun Mathis was a viewed as a big addition to the Nebraska defense. And while Husker fans saw glimpses of his potential, Mathis struggled throughout his only season in the Big Ten finishing with just three and a half sacks. Mathis now turns his attention to the NFL and teams are wondering if they can tap into his potential. Listed below is my Ochaun Mathis Scouting Report taking a look at his strengths, concerns and NFL projection.

Measurables

Height: 6’5

Weight: 250

Hand: 10 3⁄ 4 “

Arm: 35 1⁄ 4 “

Wingspan: 84 ¾”

Grading

Trait Grade: 7/10 (Above Average)

Projection Grade: 6.0/10 (Developmental Traits)

Projection: 7th Round/Undrafted Free Agent

Strengths

Able to use his lateral agility to burst past defenders to the ball

Explosive burst allows him to make quick moves forward or to the side

Has an ease of movement that allows him to change directions

Good motor that has allowed him to get tackles or sacks after being initially stopped

Can use his burst to generate power

Strong tackler who is able to make plays when he gets his hands on the ball carrier

Concerns

Doesn’t have a go to pass rushing move and relies solely on his athletic ability

Will disappear at times going stretches without making a play

Low production with only 16 career sacks in 48 games played

Struggles to hold the point of attack and can get pushed around in the run game

Lacks the bend to flatten at the top of his rush to get to the quarterback

Summary

If you’re going to build a edge pass rusher in a lab, it likely would produce someone that looks like Ochaun Mathis. Mathis has prototypical all over him. He’s 6’5 with long arms and big hands while showing good burst and agility. Typically players with Mathis’s height, length and athletic ability would be considered a top prospect. Instead Mathis struggled the past two years after putting an eight sack season in 2020.

As a pass rusher Ochaun Mathis relies too much on his athletic traits. He either tries to beat tackles around the edge or use quickness to slant inside. While that will work for Mathis on occasion, his lack of pass rushing moves cause him to stall out way too often. Mathis has utilized swats and an occasional swim move, but most of his sacks came from effort or were schemed up.

Against the run Mathis has success using his quickness and lateral agility to shoot gaps or openings to reach out and make tackles. Where Mathis struggles is when he has to engage with lineman and hold the point of attack. Too often Mathis cannot hold the point of attack and is driven off his spot and out of the play.

Projection

Ochaun Mathis has the traits and the requisite size to make it in the NFL, but will be viewed by teams as a developmental prospect. There is a shot that Mathis could be drafted as teams sometimes use their 6th and 7th round picks on players with good height, weight, and speed. But more than likely Mathis will go undrafted. If Mathis can develop a pass rush move or two to go with his athletic ability he has a chance to stick on a team as a pass rushing specialist but his ceiling is likely a rotational player.