Thursday Flakes: Whipped Cream, Public Charging Ports and Bunks Beds on an Airplane

I’m back in Guadalajara again sliding back into my routine of attending Thursday events and eating delicious at the Sunday night market. Out of all the different places I’ve lived in the last few years, Guadalajara feels the most like home to me. Opening Day for the Mexican baseball league is on Friday and I plan to go and support the local team called the Guadalajara Mariachis.

For others around the world, it’s 4/20 which means plenty of people will be out puffing and passing the Kush, Molly, Mary Jane, Weed or whatever they call it these days. I’ve never smoked anything in my entire life but I also told people the one exception for this would be smoking a Cuban Cigar in Cuba. Meanwhile in Nebraska, lots of stuff on top this week in Nebraska including the Red-White Spring Game.

What are you looking forward to seeing at the Spring Game? Are you going to the Spring Game? Would you sleep in an bunk bed on an airplane? Do you carry lots of portable battery chargers when you are traveling? Where is your favorite stargazing spot?

Let’s tackle some of these questions and discuss much more in the comments section below. Anyways...onto Flakes.

Nebraska Football 2023 Spring Preview: The Linebackers | Football | Corn Nation

Essentially the starting four linebackers from last year’s squad are not here this spring. Heinrich and Reimer are injured and Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor are trying to get drafted into the NFL. So where does that leave us? Well two big time transfers from SEC schools sure helps. Chief Borders and MJ Sherman have been making some noise this spring. Both are great athletes but you always wonder about a transfer who was not getting a lot of opportunities at their prior team on the field.

Wrestling: Huskers Add Big-Time Transfer | Football | Corn Nation

The Husker wrestling program got a bit more formidable on Tuesday night when Caleb Smith announced his transfer from Appalachian State to Nebraska. The junior-to-be has had a solid career to date. He’s a two-time NCAA qualifier with a 60-16 career record. This past season, Smith went 26-7 while winning the SoCon Championship at 125 pounds.

Nebraska Safety Corey Collier Finds Tony White’s Chaotic Defense Easy to Comprehend | Football | Hail Varsity

The dynamic defense, with its multitude of pressure points and fronts, challenges the offense. And it can be a challenge to play in. Especially as players learn multiple positions within that defense this spring. But, for some reason he couldn’t quite put into words, it’s come really easy to safety Corey Collier. Compared to the defense he played at Florida before transferring to Nebraska in December, this one isn’t complicated at all.

Padding the Stats: Players of Interest for Nebraska’s Spring Game | Football | Hail Varsity

The Spring Game isn’t always terribly educational as schemes are often bland and established starters usually don’t play a ton of snaps, but it will still be a good opportunity to see the guys we’ve been hearing about for the last four weeks with our own eyes in a game-like setting. Here are five guys I’m interested to see based on what we heard this spring from the coaches and players themselves.

Teddy Prochazka’s Long Term Vision to Become Force on Nebraska’s Offensive Line | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

“Being able to coach up your teammates and the guys around you in a positive way (means) just giving them helpful tips,” Prochazka said. “Then I can also take that into my game because if I’m coaching that and saying that, I can’t just not do it. If I’m gonna hold someone else to a standard, I’ve got to hold myself to that standard.”

Red-White Spring Game Fan Information | Football | Huskers.com

On game day, tickets may still be purchased for $10 when purchased through Huskers.com and choosing mobile delivery. Tickets purchased in person at ticket windows on game day will be $20 each.

Air New Zealand Unveils the First Bunk Beds on an Airline | Travel | Travel Pulse

The Skynest will include six bunks that are available to economy passengers on long-haul and ultra-long-haul flights, on both Air New Zealand’s existing wide-body planes and new Dreamliners, which are expected to added to the carrier’s fleet in 2024. The Skynest concept, first announced in 2020, will be a world-first.

Marriott Hit With $225,000 Fine for Failing To Disclose Hidden Resort Fees | Travel | Travel Pulse

According to a press release issued by Henry’s office, Marriott International has agreed to the terms of a court order requiring that it comply by May 15 with a 2021 settlement regarding transparent disclosure of resort fees. That means the company must improve how it provides information about the fees and do a better job of making consumers aware of these additional costs during the booking process.

Find the Perfect Spot in the US For Your Next Stargazing Adventure | Travel | Lonely Planet

This week (April 15 - 22) marks International Dark Sky Week. Organized by the International Dark-Sky Association (IDA), which works with destinations around the world to certify the quality of their dark skies, this week is designed to raise awareness about the light pollution. If you want to celebrate by seeing some of the best skies in the USA, all of these parks are certified by the IDA as dark sky places and are great spots to catch a celestial show.

25 Free Things to do in Istanbul | Travel | Lonely Planet

With its lively streets layered with history, just walking around Istanbul is an attraction in itself. You can feast on street food for pocket change or visit the city’s marvelous mosques, markets and parks for no cost at all. Here are the best free things to see and do in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest metropolis.

An Air Traffic Controller Shortage Is Forcing Airlines to Cut Back on Summer Flights | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Airlines have been given the opportunity to scale back on slot usage requirements from May 15 to September 15 at the worst-impacted airports: the three NYC airports, plus Washington Reagan National Airport. Airlines are grateful for the heads-up, each taking its own approach to the situation.

Why You Shouldn’t Use Public Charging Ports at Airport | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

This cyber-theft tactic is commonly called “juice jacking,” according to privacy expert Amir Tarighat, CEO of cybersecurity firm Agency. It involves “concealing implanted malware within the physical charging cord or port, so when you connect your phone to a public charging station it’s exposed,” he says.

One Italian Town Will Fine Tourists Up to $300 for One Very Specific Offense | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The town of Portofino, which sits just south of Genoa, Italy, will fine tourists for lingering in newly established “red” zones, according to Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. Anyone who violates the rules may be fined between €68 and €275 — about $74 to $300. The regulated zones will be in effect through at least Oct. 15, from the morning until 6 p.m.

The ‘Real’ Way to Whip Cream | Travel | BBC

Aptly named after its place of origin, this sweet, thick whipped cream is arguably the best of its kind – the “crème de la crème” so to speak.

Gallo Pinto: Costa Rica Rice and Beans | Travel | BBC

Deeply rooted in Costa Rican and Nicaraguan culture, this staple of rice and beans with a side of eggs gets a spicy kick from Salsa Lizano (a sauce similar to Worcestershire).

Künefe: The beloved Dessert Rebuilding Turkey | Travel | BBC

Before two earthquakes hit the Turkish province of Hatay, there were more than 30 shops making künefe. The few that remain are determined to keep this beloved tradition alive.

Fatteh: A Layered Dish of Bread and Yoghurt | Travel | BBC

It’s a great contrast of textures, with crispy toasted pita, smooth yoghurt, crunchy pine nuts, juicy chicken and chickpeas, and is the perfect dish for Ramadan and Eid.

Getting roasted for not wanting to clean up your own mess.

The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?! pic.twitter.com/vLYyLyJC54 — Anthony Bass (@AnthonyBass52) April 16, 2023

Do you think this a bit extreme?