Wednesday Flakes Brings A Debate Team National Championship

Hey, the Nebraska Debate Team won their second straight national championship. Pretty cool, huh? Look who’s the Big Ten smart school now! Man, we are going to be cranking out some sweet lawyers here pretty soon.

Mankilling Mastodons

Michigan State football hosting Nebraska transfer on visit

Michigan State football is hosting Nebraska football transfer Alante Brown on a visit.

Back-to-back: Husker Debate takes second national title | Nebraska Today | University of Nebraska–Lincoln

Following up a 2022 national championship in Lincoln Douglas Debate, Husker debaters won a second national title during the National Forensic Association's National Tournament, held April 14-17, at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois.

Eric Crouch on Frank Solich’s Nebraska return plus what to watch for at the spring game - The Athletic

Solich, 78, will be recognized Saturday at Memorial Stadium as part of the Cornhuskers' Red-White game.

Trev Albert’s transformation creates belief NU will win big again

Trev Alberts’s experience transitioning from star player to broadcaster to athletic director will help the Nebraska Cornhuskers win again.

Nebraska basketball fighting Oklahoma, South Florida for transfer guard

The Nebraska basketball team is among the final three for Siena transfer guard Javian McCollum, but it won't be easy to close the deal.

Lightning Forces Suspension of Nebraska-Creighton Baseball Game - All Huskers

4-4 contest will be resumed at a later date with Nebraska threatening in the seventh inning

Other News From The Sporting World

Why Army football is converting Jeff Monken’s triple-option offense to the shotgun - The Athletic

Monken felt he had to switch Army to the shotgun in the wake of an under-the-radar NCAA rules change last year.

3-Star U: Which schools are best (and worst) at developing NFL Draft talent? - The Athletic

For three-, four- and five-star prospects, which universities had the highest percentage of players drafted since 2012?

NHL playoffs winners, losers: Maple Leafs, Lightning, Bruins, Kraken

One game has been played in every NHL playoff series. It's still very early, but some teams are already in a lot better shape than others.

5 takeaways from Kings' Game 2 win over Warriors | NBA.com

The rise of 'Off Night' and Draymond Green's ejection leads to a 0-2 deficit for the Warriors.

The NFL draft's age-old question: Can over-25 quarterbacks succeed?

The path to NFL success for quarterbacks drafted 25 years old or older has been mostly a dead end. Stetson Bennett, Hendon Hooker and Jaren Hall will try to change narrative.

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Reveals Official Cause of His Collapse While Announcing NFL Return

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin will return to the NFL after suffering cardiac arrest in January during a game, which he revealed was caused by commotio cordis.

The Subtle Moments That Separate Nikola Jokic - The Ringer

The Denver Nuggets’ two-time MVP isn’t at his most dangerous with the ball, but rather right before receiving it. That moment is when the point guard trapped in the 7-footer’s body is most unstoppable.

Yellow Journalism

Can Xi Jinping control AI without crushing it? | The Economist

Artificial intelligence will test the Chinese Communist Party’s ability to shape innovation to suit its purposes | China

Banks Leaned on a Little-Known Lender in March as Customers Fled - WSJ

Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank borrowed heavily from Federal Home Loan Banks before collapsing

What Was Selling Out? Gibby Haynes of Butthole Surfers with Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips | Broadcast

The frontmen of great American psychedelic and punk bands The Flaming Lips and Butthole Surfers talk to each other about their wild rides through the music scenes.

Bohemian Duck closing immediately - NORTHEAST - NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA

A northeast Nebraska fine dining location announced Monday that it is closing its doors, effective immediately.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment