Nebraska Baseball’s Game Against Creighton Postponed in 7th Inning

Due to lightning in the area and more severe weather looming to the west of Lincoln, Tuesday’s game between the Huskers and Creighton Bluejays has been suspended. “We will resume play at a later date to be determined.” is the wording by the Nebraska Athletic Department.

The obvious later date is May 9th, when the teams were scheduled to play the third game of the season series. The issue for Nebraska is this will switch the contest to Creighton’s home field, but there probably are not a whole lot of options at this point in the season, with finals looming around that time.

The game will resume at the exact point in which it was suspended. It was tied at four in the bottom of the 7th inning with no outs. Gabe Swansen will be up to bat, with Max Anderson on third base, Garrett Anglim on second base, and Charlie Fischer on first base.

Creighton was bringing in a new pitcher, but stalling in their decision at the point in which the game was stopped. I’d be surprised if they didn’t use Friday night starter Ryan Windham under the guise of it being his “bullpen day” to try and get out of the desperate situation they are in.