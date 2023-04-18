Quaran McPherson To Enter The Transfer Portal

It was announced today that Nebraska redshirt freshman Quaran McPherson has entered the illustrious transfer portal.

Quaran came to Lincoln two years ago and had yet to see the court in a game during his tenure with the Huskers. Which, is why you see a pic of coach Hoiberg on this article and not Quaran. No playing time, no pics.

Due to depth in the locker room Quaran redshirted his first year in Lincoln but was known as a leader on the team. Coming into the 2022-23 season it was suspected that he would have most likely seen playing time. However, a knee injury in August of 2022 ended his season early and spent the season rehabbing it.

Quaran is a 6’3” guard who hails from Queens, NY. who came to Nebraska via Link Year School in Branson, MO. At Link Prep he averaed 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists per game. He picked Nebraska over the likes of Georgia, Arizona State, and St. Johns.

With Quaran leaving Nebraska now has three open scholarships for the 2023-24 season.