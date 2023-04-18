 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebraska Baseball Hosts Creighton Tuesday Night Game Thread

The Huskers look to rebound from their bottom of the 9th loss.

By Aaron Rastovski
Creighton Bluejays (15-14) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-11-1)

Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18th: 7:02 pm

Head Coaches: Ed Servais (20th season, 815-457-1) & Will Bolt (4th season, 85-63-1)

TV/Stream: BTN

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: LHP Kyle Perry (0-0, 4.97 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Kleinsorge (1-1, 5.16 ERA)

Season Series: Creighton leads 1-0

