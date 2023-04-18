Nebraska Baseball Hosts Creighton Tuesday Night Game Thread

Creighton Bluejays (15-14) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (21-11-1)
Location: Hawks Field at Haymarket Park, Lincoln, Nebraska
Date/Time: Tuesday, April 18th: 7:02 pm
Head Coaches: Ed Servais (20th season, 815-457-1) & Will Bolt (4th season, 85-63-1)
TV/Stream: BTN
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Kyle Perry (0-0, 4.97 ERA) vs. RHP Justin Kleinsorge (1-1, 5.16 ERA)
Season Series: Creighton leads 1-0
Let's get ready to play ball. pic.twitter.com/qA60j8L5b1— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) April 18, 2023
Loading comments...