Corn Flakes: The Curse is Being Lifted

In case you haven’t heard, the Husker Football Spring Game is on Saturday. Even better than getting a taste of what we may be seeing next fall, is witnessing “The Curse” being broken.

You know, the “Frank Solich Curse”. He’ll be back for the game and is going to be honored. I think it’ll be just enough to break the curse that came about from his firing.

Frank Solich Returns

Do you think there is a curse? Or maybe do you think I’m crazy? Don’t answer that last one.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Add Assibey as Assistant Coach - University of Nebraska

A long-time NCAA Division I assistant with a track record of success around the country, Julian Assibey will join the Nebraska women's basketball staff for the 2023-24

Andrews Named Big Ten Player of the Week - University of Nebraska

Junior outfielder Brooke Andrews was named Big Ten Player of the Week, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Florida Transfer Merritt Beason Fitting in Well at Nebraska - Nebraska Volleyball - Hail Varsity

Florida transfer Merritt Beason said things have gone as perfectly as they could have as she's adjusted to her new home at Nebraska.

Elsewhere

Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. wins Defensive Player of the Year

Memphis Grizzlies star Jaren Jackson Jr. was one of four players in NBA history to have averaged at least three blocks and one steal per game for a top-five defense during the DPOY era.

Seven college football coaches under the most pressure entering the 2023 season - CBSSports.com

There is plenty of pressure facing college football coaches around the country in 2023

Jalen Hurts timeline: How Eagles' star QB went from benched college prospect to NFL's highest-paid player - CBSSports.com

An overview of the QB's wild ride