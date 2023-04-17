Monday Night Therapy: Rebuilding The Offensive Line With Pipeline Jerky

Tonight we hope to have some guests to talk about Pipeline Jerky and their vision to help rebuild the offensive line at Nebraska!

Come listen to the founders of Pipeline Jerky, Zach Lubeck and Dave Hasebroock, and their vision to rebuild the Huskers Pipeline through NIL opportunities.

Pipeline Jerky is on a mission to rebuild the Huskers Pipeline. We have partnered directly with the Offensive Line in a first of its kind NIL business that is built for the players, by the players.

SERIOUSLY - Join us tonight because we will have fun talking about MEAT.

