Nebraska Receiver Alante Brown back in the transfer portal

Nebraska wide receiver... or ex-Nebraska wide receiver, Alante Brown, announced today he has entered the transfer portal and will no longer be with our beloved Huskers this next season.

Brown played in every game in 2022, including 10 starts. He had 16 receptions for 191 yards last season, while attempting one kick return for 11 yards.

He caught 22 passes for 262 yards in his career, adding 284 return yards.

Brown has two years of eligibility remaining.

Nebraska is still double-digits over the scholarship limit, so expect many more players to hit the transfer portal in the coming days.

Nebraska’s spring game is April 22nd. Honestly, it would be good if the guys that are going to go, just go ahead and go and not waste more of anyone’s time in the process.

I always thought Brown had a lot of talent that was never utilized at Nebraska, but... given what’s transpired over the past couple of seasons, that could be said about a LOT of players.

We here at CN wish Alante Brown the best in his future.