Nebraska Picks Up 4 Star Nick Janowski From Wisconsin

It has been a busy week in Nebrasketball with the transfers coming into the program. However, the big fish came on Friday when four start recruit Nick Janowski chose to play his collegiate career with the Cornhuskers.

The new recruit is the number two player in the state of Wisconsin, the sixteenth best shooting guard in the nation, and the eightieth best player overall. While Fred has done a decent job assembling the future of the team, he has not had this high of a player commit in quite some time. Especially stealing one from the backyard of the Badgers who usually lock off their state to outside teams.

Nick is a 6’3” shooting guard from Pewaukee, Wisconsin. This past season he averaged 23.7 points and 6.6 rebounds, per game. All while averaging 55% from the floor and 41% from beyond the arch. Huge numbers for anyone in high school.

“I chose Nebraska because I feel it is a perfect fit for my game,” Janowski told On3. “Their pace of play, defensive style, and offensive freedom are just a few of the many things that make it a great fit. Also, Coach Hoiberg has the program headed in the right direction, and I want to help take it to the next level.”

He chose Nebraska over the likes of Wisconsin, Marquette, Iowa State, and Iowa. He is Nebraska’s first commit in the 2024 recruiting class.